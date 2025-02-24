Womack Army Medical Center Water Buffalo Dialysis Proof of Concept

Womack Army Medical Center conducts Water Buffalo Dialysis Proof of Concept testing. The purpose of this training is to see if dialysis treatment can be conducted in an austere environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953762
|VIRIN:
|250226-D-QZ892-8284
|Filename:
|DOD_110833604
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Womack’s Groundbreaking Project Will Impact Field Dialysis
No keywords found.