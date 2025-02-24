Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womack Army Medical Center Water Buffalo Dialysis Proof of Concept

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center conducts Water Buffalo Dialysis Proof of Concept testing. The purpose of this training is to see if dialysis treatment can be conducted in an austere environment.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 09:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953762
    VIRIN: 250226-D-QZ892-8284
    Filename: DOD_110833604
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Womack&rsquo;s Groundbreaking Project Will Impact Field Dialysis

    Womack
    Dialysis
    Combat Ready Care

