U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Redleg, fire an M119A3 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2025. The exercise enhances precision artillery skills to maintain readiness in support of Coalition operations. The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953744
|VIRIN:
|250219-A-GC726-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_110833282
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Conducts M119A3 Howitzer LFX at AAAB, by SGT Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.