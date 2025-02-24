10th Mountain Division Conducts M119A3 Howitzer LFX at AAAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Redleg, fire an M119A3 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2025. The exercise enhances precision artillery skills to maintain readiness in support of Coalition operations. The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)