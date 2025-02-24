Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Conducts M119A3 Howitzer LFX at AAAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    02.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Steve Asfall 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Redleg, fire an M119A3 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2025. The exercise enhances precision artillery skills to maintain readiness in support of Coalition operations. The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953744
    VIRIN: 250219-A-GC726-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110833282
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Conducts M119A3 Howitzer LFX at AAAB, by SGT Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    howitzer
    coalition
    Live-fire
    exercise
    artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download