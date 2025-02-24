Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th LRS Individual Protection Equipment section

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    Members from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, individual protection equipment section issue gear at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The IPE section is charged with issuing correct equipment for exercises and deployment, keeping the airmen of Kunsan Air Base safe and prepared. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Marie Paul)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 23:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953730
    VIRIN: 250225-A-YZ340-1001
    Filename: DOD_110832953
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th LRS Individual Protection Equipment section, by SPC Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolfpack
    8th LRS
    AFN KUNSAN

