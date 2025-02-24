Members from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, individual protection equipment section issue gear at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The IPE section is charged with issuing correct equipment for exercises and deployment, keeping the airmen of Kunsan Air Base safe and prepared. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Marie Paul)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 23:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|953730
|VIRIN:
|250225-A-YZ340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110832953
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th LRS Individual Protection Equipment section, by SPC Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.