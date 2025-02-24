Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February Coyote Community Connection-Lt. Dan Band visits FHL

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The February Coyote Community Connection highlights celebrity performing artist Gary Sinise, well-known for his role as Lt. Dan in the movie Forrest Gump. His portrayal of a war-torn veteran paved the way for a remarkable journey spanning over 20 years, leading to the creation of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports veterans and military members worldwide. On January 31st, Sinise brought his mission of gratitude and entertainment to Fort Hunter Liggett, where he and his Lt. Dan Band delivered an electrifying performance for Soldiers and their families. The event was a powerful reminder of his unwavering dedication to honoring those who serve, bringing music, joy, and appreciation to the military community.

