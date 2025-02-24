Staff Sgt. Butler Rifle B-Roll

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Butler, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia, competes in the National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio. As a part of the USAMU Service Rifle Team, Butler also provides instruction to both military and civilian students attending the Rifle Small Arms Firing School.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953699
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-ZG886-1064
|Filename:
|DOD_110832517
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
