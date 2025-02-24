Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Butler Rifle B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Butler, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia, competes in the National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio. As a part of the USAMU Service Rifle Team, Butler also provides instruction to both military and civilian students attending the Rifle Small Arms Firing School.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953699
    VIRIN: 250226-A-ZG886-1064
    Filename: DOD_110832517
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Butler Rifle B-Roll, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rifle marksmanship
    Camp Perry
    National Matches
    Shane Butler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download