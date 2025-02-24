Fight & Win In The Arctic: Long-Range Precision Fires Battery Commander discusses Joint Viking 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Phuong Quach, commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses operating an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System battery in arctic conditions and partnering with the Norwegian Armed Forces during Exercise Joint Viking 25 at Setermoen Training Area, Norway, Feb. 26, 2025.



As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)