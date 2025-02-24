Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee personnel demonstrate how to self-rescue from ice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee personnel demonstrate how to self-rescue from the ice on Lake Michigan Jan. 21, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee trains year-round to perform Search and Rescue, one of the U.S. Coast Guard's eleven statutory missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Manistee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953670
    VIRIN: 250121-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_110831873
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Ice Rescue
    Ice Safety
    Station Manistee
    How To Video
    Self Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download