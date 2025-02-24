Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HNI Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    66th Air Base Group

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC/HNI) plays a vital role in ensuring operational readiness and security of the DAF’s IT and cyber infrastructure. This informational video provides an overview of HNI’s mission, priorities, and programs that help the DAF maintain its technological edge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953657
    VIRIN: 250226-F-JW594-1000
    Filename: DOD_110831550
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HNI Mission Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    AFLCMC/HNI
    HNI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download