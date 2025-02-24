HNI Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953657" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC/HNI) plays a vital role in ensuring operational readiness and security of the DAF’s IT and cyber infrastructure. This informational video provides an overview of HNI’s mission, priorities, and programs that help the DAF maintain its technological edge.