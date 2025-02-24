U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade drive an M1068 mobile command post vehicle and a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck as part of an arctic drivers training course led by the Norwegian Army during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with the ability to operate and maneuver efficiently in an arctic environment. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct arctic drivers training course led by Norwegian Army during Joint Viking 25, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
