Secretary of Defense Visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay during an illegal alien holding operation as a part of Operation Southern Guard on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 26, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard is supporting illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|02.25.2025
|02.26.2025 13:48
|B-Roll
|953647
|250225-M-IA046-1002
|DOD_110831389
|00:01:44
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|2
|2
