    Secretary of Defense Visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay during an illegal alien holding operation as a part of Operation Southern Guard on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 26, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard is supporting illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953647
    VIRIN: 250225-M-IA046-1002
    Filename: DOD_110831389
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Secretary of Defense Visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

