A Legacy is Sparked: Honoring 250 Years of Army Service

U.S Army Spc. Gilbert Herrera assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, shares his story on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2025. Herrera reflects on joining the U.S. Army to support his family and honors the Soldiers who paved the way over the past 250 years, celebrating a legacy of service, sacrifice, and dedication that continues to inspire the future. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)