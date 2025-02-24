Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Legacy is Sparked: Honoring 250 Years of Army Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.26.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Army Spc. Gilbert Herrera assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, shares his story on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2025. Herrera reflects on joining the U.S. Army to support his family and honors the Soldiers who paved the way over the past 250 years, celebrating a legacy of service, sacrifice, and dedication that continues to inspire the future. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953633
    VIRIN: 250226-A-UV911-1310
    PIN: 152457
    Filename: DOD_110831171
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy is Sparked: Honoring 250 Years of Army Service, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ABD250
    ARMY250
    VCORPS: ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download