    2CR Soldiers train on Area Recon

    PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Feb. 25, 2025
    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Situational Training Exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. 2CR Soldiers trained and evaluated noncommissioned officers on leading reconnaissance missions and security tasks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Runtime: 00;01;15;24

    00;06 Soldier conducts an area observation training
    00;14 Soldier trains on observation training
    00;18 Soldiers conduct Area Recon Obstacle training
    00;25 Soldiers advance positions in wooded terrain
    00;32 Soldiers trudge through wooded area
    00;37 Soldiers move through cover
    00;43 Soldiers march in wooded terrain
    00;51 Soldier points rifle
    00;55 Soldier pulls security
    01;00 Soldier cusp rifle to defend against enemies
    01;05 Soldiers recon area
    01;11 Vehicle moves

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953628
    VIRIN: 250225-A-FO268-8037
    Filename: DOD_110831158
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldiers train on Area Recon, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STX
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    TraintoWin

