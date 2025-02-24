Task Force Sentinel patrol border

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Sentinel, operate a UH-72 Lakota for a patrol flight at Dona Ana County International Airport, Feb. 22, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the Southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samarion Hicks)
