    Task Force Sentinel patrol border

    DONA ANA, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Sentinel, operate a UH-72 Lakota for a patrol flight at Dona Ana County International Airport, Feb. 22, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the Southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Sentinel patrol border, by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight operations
    Army National Guard
    Department of the Army
    DoDSWB25

