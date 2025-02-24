U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade and 5th Battalion, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participate in Estonia’s Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2025. The parade showcased military equipment from NATO's enhanced forward presence battle group. Armored tanks, aircraft, and long-range artillery are V-Corps’ cornerstone warfighting capabilities that enable the Corps to remain lethal and agile along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rachel Hall, Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, and Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953571
|VIRIN:
|250224-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110830213
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and NATO Soldiers Display Unity on Estonian Independence Day., by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.