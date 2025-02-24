Stennis Space Center, MISS. -- Operators from Poland’s Special Operations Command patrol the waters of the Pearl River during a final training exercise on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.
Warfighters from the elite Formoza recently completed training with U.S. Special Warfare Combatant Crewman operators in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School’s (NAVSCIATTS) Patrol Craft Advanced Training – Riverine (PCAT) course, demonstrating that no matter our background or where we come from, we are all on the same team, ready to defeat our enemies.
NAVSCIATTS operates in direct support of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command’s purpose to provide maritime SOF capability to enable joint force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested waters. This historic command supports geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities and to date, has trained with more than 14,000 security force professionals from 130 allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)
|02.03.2025
|02.25.2025 14:45
|Video Productions
|953549
|250203-N-WE249-1001
|356789-N
|DOD_110829958
|00:00:56
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
This work, Polish Formoza Complete Advanced Riverine Training at NAVSCIATTS, by 1SG Sharon Mock
