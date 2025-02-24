Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Formoza Complete Advanced Riverine Training at NAVSCIATTS

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    Stennis Space Center, MISS. -- Operators from Poland’s Special Operations Command patrol the waters of the Pearl River during a final training exercise on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    Warfighters from the elite Formoza recently completed training with U.S. Special Warfare Combatant Crewman operators in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School’s (NAVSCIATTS) Patrol Craft Advanced Training – Riverine (PCAT) course, demonstrating that no matter our background or where we come from, we are all on the same team, ready to defeat our enemies.

    NAVSCIATTS operates in direct support of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command’s purpose to provide maritime SOF capability to enable joint force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested waters. This historic command supports geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities and to date, has trained with more than 14,000 security force professionals from 130 allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Sharon M. Mock)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 14:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953549
    VIRIN: 250203-N-WE249-1001
    PIN: 356789-N
    Filename: DOD_110829958
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Formoza Complete Advanced Riverine Training at NAVSCIATTS, by 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    swcc
    ussocom
    naval special warfare command

