41st FAB Soldiers conduct arctic drivers training led by Norwegian Army during Joint Viking 25

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct an Arctic driver training course led by the Norwegian Armed Forces during Exercise Joint Viking 25 at Setermoen Training Area, Norway, Feb. 25, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with the ability to operate and maneuver efficiently in an arctic environment.



As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)



(0:05) An M1068 conducts stopping distance familiarization on ice

(0:27) A HMMWV conducts stopping distance familiarization on ice

(0:42) A HMMWV returns to the start of the course

(0:55) A HMMWV conducts stopping distance familiarization on ice

(1:20) An M1068 conducts stopping distance familiarization on ice

(1:46) An M1068 conducts turning familiarization on ice

(2:17) A High Expanded Mobility Tactical Transport (HEMTT) conducts stopping distance familiarization on ice

(2:30) A High Expanded Mobility Tactical Transport (HEMTT) conducts stopping distance familiarization on ice

(2:42) 1-6 FAR troops remove snow chains from vehicles in preparation for ice driving course

(3:17) Norwegian Army Major Kenneth Hol brief 1-6 FAR Soldiers prior to driving course

(3:35) M1068 vehicle conducts training on ice course