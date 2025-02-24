This is an overview for one ATO cycle of game play for the board game Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific, created by the Air Force Wargaming Institute. The game was created to be a training tool that give players hands-on instruction on the basic concepts of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Lester Finuf)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953541
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-JY552-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110829895
|Length:
|00:28:32
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Wargame Indo Pacific ATO walk through, by Lester Finuf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
