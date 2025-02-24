Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima's Crew Completes First Successful Fueling at Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Miller 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in a fueling-at-sea evolution with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78). Iwo Jima’s successful completion of the FAS certified the ship out of its basic phase and into the next phase of its pre-deployment cycle. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in Support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953537
    VIRIN: 250222-N-MY760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110829856
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima's Crew Completes First Successful Fueling at Sea, by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    Fueling at sea
    amphibious
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    FAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download