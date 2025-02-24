USS Iwo Jima's Crew Completes First Successful Fueling at Sea

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in a fueling-at-sea evolution with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78). Iwo Jima’s successful completion of the FAS certified the ship out of its basic phase and into the next phase of its pre-deployment cycle. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in Support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953537
|VIRIN:
|250222-N-MY760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110829856
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
