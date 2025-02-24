Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United States Naval Academy Hosts the 84th Annual Brigade Boxing Championship

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 21, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen compete in the 84th Annual Brigade Boxing Championships in Alumni Hall. The event is a yearly competition of midshipmen versus midshipmen in blue against gold fights determined by gender and weight class. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the US. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 12:22
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

