The United States Naval Academy Hosts the 84th Annual Brigade Boxing Championship

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 21, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen compete in the 84th Annual Brigade Boxing Championships in Alumni Hall. The event is a yearly competition of midshipmen versus midshipmen in blue against gold fights determined by gender and weight class. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the US. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)