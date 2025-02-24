Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise

    TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    02.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. Michael Eisler, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of Mass Casualty (MASCAL) exercises on Forward Operating Station Trzebien, Poland, Feb. 21, 2025. 2-7IN BN serves as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. This exercise was the first time U.S. forces have coordinated with local emergency medical services in Boleslawiec, Poland for training purposes. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953505
    VIRIN: 241210-A-YI872-7300
    Filename: DOD_110829514
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TRZEBIEN, PL

    Poland
    3ID
    MASCAL
    medics
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

