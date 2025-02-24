U.S. Soldiers conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Michael Eisler, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of Mass Casualty (MASCAL) exercises on Forward Operating Station Trzebien, Poland, Feb. 21, 2025. 2-7IN BN serves as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. This exercise was the first time U.S. forces have coordinated with local emergency medical services in Boleslawiec, Poland for training purposes. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)