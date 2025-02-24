U.S. Soldiers conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise

Sgt. Michael Eisler, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of Mass Casualty (MASCAL) exercises on Forward Operating Station Trzebien, Poland, Feb. 21, 2025. 2-7IN BN serves as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. This exercise was the first time U.S. forces have coordinated with local emergency medical services in Boleslawiec, Poland for training purposes. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953505
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-YI872-7300
|Filename:
|DOD_110829514
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|TRZEBIEN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
