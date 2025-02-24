309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group Joshua Gull Interview

Joshua Gull an aircraft worker at the 575th Commodities Reclamation Squadron, participates in an interview explaining his mission to maintain and preserve retired aircraft on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2025. The AMARG, referred to as the “Boneyard,” is a U.S. Air Force aircraft storage and maintenance facility, it is the largest aircraft preservation facility in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|02.12.2025
|02.25.2025 10:04
|B-Roll
|953486
|250212-M-SD553-5091
|DOD_110829357
|00:08:32
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
