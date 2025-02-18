Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Force Support Squadron's contingency readiness day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SALFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron practice contingency training tasks at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 21, 2025. Home station readiness training develops skills and compounds on ongoing training, ensuring Airmen are ready to provide support when needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 06:19
    This work, 100th Force Support Squadron's contingency readiness day, by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Readiness
    100th ARW
    FSS

