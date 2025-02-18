U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron practice contingency training tasks at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 21, 2025. Home station readiness training develops skills and compounds on ongoing training, ensuring Airmen are ready to provide support when needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 06:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|953473
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-BN500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110829209
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SALFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Force Support Squadron's contingency readiness day, by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
