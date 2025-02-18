Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers train on Finnish 12-man modular Arctic tent during Arctic Forge 25

    TAIPALSAARI, FINLAND

    02.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers with the West Point-based 237th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group train with members of the Finnish Karelia Brigade on the Finnish 12-man modular Arctic tent during Arctic Forge 25 in Taipalsaari, Finland, Feb. 20, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army multilateral exercise in Finland and Norway, focused on enhancing arctic military capabilities and cooperation with a focus on honing U.S. troops skills to survive, fight, and win in the Arctic’s austere conditions. The Virginia National Guard’s participation strengthens its partnership with the Finnish Defense Force, formalized in May 2024 through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 02:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953468
    VIRIN: 250220-Z-VY167-7777
    Filename: DOD_110829102
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TAIPALSAARI, FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers train on Finnish 12-man modular Arctic tent during Arctic Forge 25, by SSG Marc Heaton, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    ArcticForge, StrongerTogether

