A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer conducts a “touch and go” then lands at Andersen AFB during BTF 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)