    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer conducts a “touch and go” then lands at Andersen AFB during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953453
    VIRIN: 250224-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110828699
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer conducts a “touch and go” then lands at Andersen AFB during BTF 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    USSTRATCOM
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

