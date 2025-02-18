Logistics On Location: A Bigger Purpose, DLA Aviation Jacksonville

DLA Aviation at Jacksonville, an industrial support activity (ISA), provides supply, storage and distribution support to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, which conducts maintenance, repair and overhaul of Navy aircraft, engines, components and other related equipment. For more information about DLA Aviation visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/
