    Logistics On Location: A Bigger Purpose, DLA Aviation Jacksonville

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Aviation at Jacksonville, an industrial support activity (ISA), provides supply, storage and distribution support to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, which conducts maintenance, repair and overhaul of Navy aircraft, engines, components and other related equipment. For more information about DLA Aviation visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/

    Location: US

