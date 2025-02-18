Distributed learning in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is pivotal for increasing access and enhancing professional military education (PME) by leveraging technology and innovative pedagogies.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953417
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-HO013-3905
|Filename:
|DOD_110828145
|Length:
|00:29:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Distributed Learning in the Canadian Armed Forces - A Case Study of the National Security Program, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.