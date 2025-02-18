Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distributed Learning in the Canadian Armed Forces - A Case Study of the National Security Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Asheli Horn 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Distributed learning in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is pivotal for increasing access and enhancing professional military education (PME) by leveraging technology and innovative pedagogies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953417
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-3905
    Filename: DOD_110828145
    Length: 00:29:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distributed Learning in the Canadian Armed Forces - A Case Study of the National Security Program, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

