    Air Force Day - Rewind

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luisa Dugan 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The U.S. Air Force event program celebrates Air Force Day with an air show at McGuire Air Force Base, N.J., Feb 21, 2025. Air Force Day was celebrated on the branch’s one-year anniversary, Sept 18, 1948.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953408
    VIRIN: 250221-F-HC742-1001
    Filename: DOD_110828068
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Day - Rewind, by A1C Luisa Dugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    JBMDL

