Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 21, 2024. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953403
|VIRIN:
|250221-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110827857
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Delta Company Pick-up Day, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
