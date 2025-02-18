Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Pick-up Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 21, 2024. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953403
    VIRIN: 250221-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_110827857
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Pick-up Day, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delta Company
    Recruits
    Drill Instructor
    ERR
    Senior Drill Instructor
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download