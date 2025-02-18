Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Field Artillery Brigade begins operations for Joint Viking 25 in Norway

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct leaders’ reconnaissance and receive a cold weather training brief in preparation for Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2025. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

    00:00:26:02 Humvee convoy traveling on an icy road.
    00:00:43:00 Capt. Phuong Quach, commander of Charlie Battery, briefs the Soldiers.
    00:00:56:17 Capt. Quach continues briefing during the leaders’ reconnaissance.
    00:01:00:20 A wide shot of a Soldier observing the area.
    00:01:20:28 1st Lt. Ian Whittington, a NATO winter instructor, briefs Soldiers on the upcoming cold weather training exercise.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953397
    VIRIN: 250224-A-GV482-1007
    Filename: DOD_110827566
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade begins operations for Joint Viking 25 in Norway, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

