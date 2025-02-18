41st Field Artillery Brigade begins operations for Joint Viking 25 in Norway

U.S. Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct leaders’ reconnaissance and receive a cold weather training brief in preparation for Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2025. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot list
00:00:26:02 Humvee convoy traveling on an icy road.
00:00:43:00 Capt. Phuong Quach, commander of Charlie Battery, briefs the Soldiers.
00:00:56:17 Capt. Quach continues briefing during the leaders’ reconnaissance.
00:01:00:20 A wide shot of a Soldier observing the area.
00:01:20:28 1st Lt. Ian Whittington, a NATO winter instructor, briefs Soldiers on the upcoming cold weather training exercise.
