Marine Attack Squadron 231 tow AV-8B II Harrier to Pima Air and Space Museum B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 231 tow a Marine Corps AV-8B II Harrier from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. Feb. 14th, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953396
|VIRIN:
|250214-M-SD553-4691
|Filename:
|DOD_110827564
|Length:
|00:10:37
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
