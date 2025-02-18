Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, addresses members at the National Guard Association of Tennessee conference in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Feb. 22, 2025. The DARNG ensures the operational readiness and sustainability of the ARNG, manages the ARNG budget and allocates resources effectively to meet organizational priorities and strategic goals. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|953386
|VIRIN:
|250222-Z-MI669-1852
|Filename:
|DOD_110827523
|Length:
|00:39:27
|Location:
|MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs Addresses the National Guard Association of Tennessee, by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.