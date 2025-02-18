Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs Addresses the National Guard Association of Tennessee

    MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, addresses members at the National Guard Association of Tennessee conference in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Feb. 22, 2025. The DARNG ensures the operational readiness and sustainability of the ARNG, manages the ARNG budget and allocates resources effectively to meet organizational priorities and strategic goals. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry)

    Tennessee National Guard
    NGATN
    DARNG23
    National Guard Association of Tennessee

