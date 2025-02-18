Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs Addresses the National Guard Association of Tennessee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, addresses members at the National Guard Association of Tennessee conference in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Feb. 22, 2025. The DARNG ensures the operational readiness and sustainability of the ARNG, manages the ARNG budget and allocates resources effectively to meet organizational priorities and strategic goals. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry)