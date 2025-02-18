Adapting for the Future Fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953385" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Test Center is at the cutting edge of developing, testing, and evaluating air, space, and cyberspace systems to deliver war-winning capabilities. As the character of warfare changes, so must we.



Maj. Gen. Scott Cain puts it plainly:

“The changing threat environment calls for a more competitive force—one ready to enact urgent change to prevail against any adversary.”