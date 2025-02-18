The Air Force Test Center is at the cutting edge of developing, testing, and evaluating air, space, and cyberspace systems to deliver war-winning capabilities. As the character of warfare changes, so must we.
Maj. Gen. Scott Cain puts it plainly:
“The changing threat environment calls for a more competitive force—one ready to enact urgent change to prevail against any adversary.”
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953385
|VIRIN:
|250209-F-CX842-9023
|Filename:
|DOD_110827499
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adapting for the Future Fight, by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
