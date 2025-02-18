Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adapting for the Future Fight

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    The Air Force Test Center is at the cutting edge of developing, testing, and evaluating air, space, and cyberspace systems to deliver war-winning capabilities. As the character of warfare changes, so must we.

    Maj. Gen. Scott Cain puts it plainly:
    “The changing threat environment calls for a more competitive force—one ready to enact urgent change to prevail against any adversary.”

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 12:18
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

