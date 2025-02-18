Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Applied Learning Science - A Marine Corps Case Study

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs

    This presentation is partially an overview of how people learn (retrieval practice, spacing, metacognition, etc.), but more specifically a case study of implementing these principles in a USMC context.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953383
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-5668
    Filename: DOD_110827440
    Length: 00:56:05
    Location: US

