Applied Learning Science - A Marine Corps Case Study

This presentation is partially an overview of how people learn (retrieval practice, spacing, metacognition, etc.), but more specifically a case study of implementing these principles in a USMC context.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 12:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953383
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-HO013-5668
|Filename:
|DOD_110827440
|Length:
|00:56:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
