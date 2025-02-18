Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Capt. Gary M. Garcia

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Capt. Gary M. Garcia, Financial Manager, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953379
    VIRIN: 250224-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_110827395
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    CPT Gary Garcia

