Battle of the Bulge 80th Anniversary

Sgt. Daniel Reynolds, a military police officer from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, participated in the 21-gun salute with cannons for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge on 14 December 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial in Hamm, Luxembourg.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 10:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|LU
