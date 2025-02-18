Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Video Portraits - Sailors onboard submarine USS Hawaii and destroyer USS Frank Peterson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Kashif Basharat and Austin Rooney

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    This b-roll package includes slow motion video portraits of Sailors assigned to the Virginia Class fast attack submarine USS Hawaii and the guided missile destroyer USS Frank Peterson. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953336
    VIRIN: 250214-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_110827219
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Video Portraits - Sailors onboard submarine USS Hawaii and destroyer USS Frank Peterson, by Kashif Basharat and Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    portrait
    sailor
    destroyer
    submarine
    slow motion
    slow mo
    video portraits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download