This b-roll package includes slow motion video portraits of Sailors assigned to the Virginia Class fast attack submarine USS Hawaii and the guided missile destroyer USS Frank Peterson. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953336
|VIRIN:
|250214-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110827219
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Video Portraits - Sailors onboard submarine USS Hawaii and destroyer USS Frank Peterson, by Kashif Basharat and Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.