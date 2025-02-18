Interview: “Multinational troops share what Justified Accord 2025 means to them

Multinational troops from Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania and the United States share what exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) means to them in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 15, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
Shot List:
(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan soldier speaks
(00:05) MEDIUM SHOT: SFAB soldier speaks
(00:11) MEDIUM SHOT: 173rd Chosen Company Commander speaks
(00:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier speaks
(00:21) MEDIUM SHOT: SGM Massachusetts Guard speaks
(00:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Somali soldier speaks
(00:30) MEDIUM SHOT: Somali soldier speaks
(00:36) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Solider speaks
