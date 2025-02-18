Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: “Multinational troops share what Justified Accord 2025 means to them

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.15.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Multinational troops from Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania and the United States share what exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) means to them in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 15, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan soldier speaks
    (00:05) MEDIUM SHOT: SFAB soldier speaks
    (00:11) MEDIUM SHOT: 173rd Chosen Company Commander speaks
    (00:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier speaks
    (00:21) MEDIUM SHOT: SGM Massachusetts Guard speaks
    (00:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Somali soldier speaks
    (00:30) MEDIUM SHOT: Somali soldier speaks
    (00:36) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Solider speaks

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 08:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953333
    VIRIN: 250215-A-XY121-1537
    Filename: DOD_110827114
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: “Multinational troops share what Justified Accord 2025 means to them, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Somali Danab
    Republic of Kenya
    AirborneInfantry
    173 ICBT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download