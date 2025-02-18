B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts patrol training during Justified Accord 2025 in Kenya

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct patrol training through diverse terrain as part of exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



Shot List:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldiers maintaining security

(00:08) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldier walking through forest

(00:17) TIGHT SHOT: Sky Soldier holding crew-served weapon

(00:26) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldier walking through forest

(00:34) TIGHT SHOT: Sky Soldier looking down the barrel of a weapon

(00:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier walking away

(00:49) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldiers leaving post

(00:53) TIGHT SHOT: Sky Soldier maintaining security

(00:59) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier walking away

(01:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier looking off into the distance

(01:12) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldiers walking through brush

(01:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier maintaining security

(01:20) CLOSE SHOT: Sky Soldier looking toward battle buddies

(01:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier passing through forest

(01:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier looking across the forest