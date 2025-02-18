B-roll: US, UK Security Force Assistance Brigades forge alliances with key leaders in Kenya during Justified Accord 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army advisors assigned to the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade forged alliances, strengthened security cooperation and demonstrated that diplomacy and expertise go hand in hand with partners from the British Army, the Somali Danab and Kenya Defence Forces, during Justified Accord 2025 (JA25), Feb. 18, 2025 at Nanyuki, Kenya. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



Shot List:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Pair of SFAB leaders

(00:03) WIDE SHOT: SFAB talking to multinational leaders

(00:07) CLOSE SHOT: Rotating shot around SFAB MAJ

(00:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational leaders

(00:15) MEDIUM SHOT: U.K. troops listening

(00:17) CLOSE SHOT: SFAB NCO

(00:20) ULTRA WIDE SHOT: Multinational troops walking

(00:25) WIDE SHOT: SFAB talking to 173rd IBCT (A)

(00:29) MEDIUM PAN SHOT: Backs of multinational leaders

(00:41) MEDIUM SHOT: SFAB talking to U.K. troops

(00:47) MEDIUM SHOT: SFAB MAJ

(00:49) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan troop

(00:52) CLOSE SHOT: Pan up of SFAB patch

(00:59) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyans pointing

(01:06) WIDE SHOT: Multinational troops walking

(01:10) CLOSE SHOT: Pan up of U.K. patch

(01:17) WIDE SHOT: SFAB talking to 173rd IBCT (A)

(01:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational leaders talking