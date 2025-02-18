Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK led urban operations training for multinational units

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    British Army soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, The Rifles, 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st (United Kingdom) Division, lead training for multinational soldiers at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations center (CITSO) during Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 16, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    (00:00) LONG SHOT: UK teaching stacking
    (07:41) MEDIUM SHOT: UK soldiers demonstrating stacking
    (23:46) MEDIUM SHOT: UK soldiers demonstrating stacking
    (36:51) CLOSE SHOT: UK explaining stack formation
    (44:48) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational soldiers practice stacking
    (59:24) CLOSE SHOT: Multinational soldiers practice stacking
    (1:13:06:43) CLOSE SHOT: Multinational soldiers practice stacking

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 04:57
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK led urban operations training for multinational units, by SSG Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

