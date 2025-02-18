UK led urban operations training for multinational units

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British Army soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, The Rifles, 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st (United Kingdom) Division, lead training for multinational soldiers at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations center (CITSO) during Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 16, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)



(00:00) LONG SHOT: UK teaching stacking

(07:41) MEDIUM SHOT: UK soldiers demonstrating stacking

(23:46) MEDIUM SHOT: UK soldiers demonstrating stacking

(36:51) CLOSE SHOT: UK explaining stack formation

(44:48) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational soldiers practice stacking

(59:24) CLOSE SHOT: Multinational soldiers practice stacking

(1:13:06:43) CLOSE SHOT: Multinational soldiers practice stacking