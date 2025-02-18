NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 21, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in a line handling evolution in preparation to go underway, Feb. 21. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Licona)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953308
|VIRIN:
|250221-N-VP479-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110826796
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea and Anchor USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
