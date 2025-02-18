Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Takayesu Ski Trooper Cup Interview

    VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Lauren Takayesu, a physical therapist with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) H2F, gives brief remarks on her participation in the sixth annual Ski Trooper Cup and Legacy Days in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2025. The Ski Trooper Cup was a multi-faceted competition designed to test a wide range of physical and tactical skills. It combined elements of strength, endurance, and military-specific tasks, all in the context of winter warfare and alpine environments. U.S. Army units tested a range of skills including push-ups, slope climbing, rappelling, skiing between gates, pull-ups, and glacading.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 23:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953300
    VIRIN: 250223-A-GW675-6059
    Filename: DOD_110826686
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: VAIL, COLORADO, US

    10th Mountain Division
    Ski
    Alpine
    U.S. Army
    MountainLegacy

