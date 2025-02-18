U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in Stormbreaker 25.1 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. The Stormbreaker 25.1 exercise is designed to enhance combat readiness by establishing, maintaining, and defending communication networks and services, enabling commanders to effectively command and control their forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 23:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953296
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110826671
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Communication Battalion Stormbreaker 25.1 | Marines Participate in a Battalion FEX, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
