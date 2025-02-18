Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Gothic Sentinel

    CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat medics assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division support Soldiers in the field at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont, Feb 16- Mar 13. Supporting units work to ensure Soldiers are provided enhanced medical response capabilities for potential combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953281
    VIRIN: 250223-A-HO064-6984
    Filename: DOD_110826545
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, US

    2-87
    combat medics
    Exercise
    training
    Ethan Allen

