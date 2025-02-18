Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Hosts Mission Day at DC Armory

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Students from Washington metropolitan area high schools attend Mission Day at the D.C. Armory, on Feb. 20, 2025. Mission Day, led by the Army National Guard in coordination with the D.C. National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion (RRB), provided hands-on experience in tactical operations, hazmat cleanup, night vision rescue, medical field clinic, and fire suppression/rescue. The immersive experience provided a glimpse of opportunities and benefits in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 17:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Recruiting and Retention Battalion
    D.C. Army National Guard
    Mission Day
    immersive experience

