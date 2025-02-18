Army National Guard Hosts Mission Day at DC Armory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students from Washington metropolitan area high schools attend Mission Day at the D.C. Armory, on Feb. 20, 2025. Mission Day, led by the Army National Guard in coordination with the D.C. National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion (RRB), provided hands-on experience in tactical operations, hazmat cleanup, night vision rescue, medical field clinic, and fire suppression/rescue. The immersive experience provided a glimpse of opportunities and benefits in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)