    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters off Captiva Island

    FT. MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    Coast Guard crews located and rescued three overdue boaters, Sunday, near Captiva, after their vessel capsized.   The rescued boaters were brought to awaiting emergency medical services at the Coast Guard station.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953275
    VIRIN: 250223-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110826406
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FT. MYERS, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USCG, Coast Guard, Rescue, Captiva Island

