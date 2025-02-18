Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters off Captiva Island

Coast Guard crews located and rescued three overdue boaters, Sunday, near Captiva, after their vessel capsized. The rescued boaters were brought to awaiting emergency medical services at the Coast Guard station. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
