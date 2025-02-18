Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASTERS IN THE APPLICATION OF VIOLENCE

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Ruben Cordero 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Forces Central Command conduct martial arts combatives training during a command physical training event at MacDill Air Force Base, Feb. 21, 2025. The training focused on weapons retention and defensive techniques against knife and pistol threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MARCENT COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953246
    VIRIN: 250221-M-FA445-4691
    Filename: DOD_110826082
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    USMC
    MCMAP
    PT
    HQMC

