U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Forces Central Command conduct martial arts combatives training during a command physical training event at MacDill Air Force Base, Feb. 21, 2025. The training focused on weapons retention and defensive techniques against knife and pistol threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MARCENT COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2025 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953246
|VIRIN:
|250221-M-FA445-4691
|Filename:
|DOD_110826082
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MASTERS IN THE APPLICATION OF VIOLENCE, by Ruben Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.