Exercise Gothic Sentinel Day 3

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade

Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct a trench-clearing exercise

during Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Ethan Allen Firing Range, Vermont,

Feb. 22, 2025. The squad maneuvers under simulated enemy fire, using

suppressive fire and hand grenades to secure a foothold in the trench before

systematically clearing it. This rigorous, scenario-based training enhances

Soldiers' ability to operate in close-quarters combat and austere environments.

(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)