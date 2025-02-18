Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Gothic Sentinel Day 3

    CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade
    Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct a trench-clearing exercise
    during Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Ethan Allen Firing Range, Vermont,
    Feb. 22, 2025. The squad maneuvers under simulated enemy fire, using
    suppressive fire and hand grenades to secure a foothold in the trench before
    systematically clearing it. This rigorous, scenario-based training enhances
    Soldiers' ability to operate in close-quarters combat and austere environments.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Exercise Gothic Sentinel, training, 2-87, Trench, Ethan Allen

