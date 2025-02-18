Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade
Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct a trench-clearing exercise
during Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Ethan Allen Firing Range, Vermont,
Feb. 22, 2025. The squad maneuvers under simulated enemy fire, using
suppressive fire and hand grenades to secure a foothold in the trench before
systematically clearing it. This rigorous, scenario-based training enhances
Soldiers' ability to operate in close-quarters combat and austere environments.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2025 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953245
|VIRIN:
|250222-A-HO064-2252
|Filename:
|DOD_110826081
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Gothic Sentinel Day 3, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.