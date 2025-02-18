USS Iwo Jima Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution

NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 21, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in line handling and anchor chain evolutions in preparation to go underway. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)
|02.21.2025
|02.22.2025 17:20
|B-Roll
|953240
|250221-N-HG411-1001
|DOD_110825979
|00:03:56
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
