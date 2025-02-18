Coast Guard, partners detain, arrest man for alleged yacht theft in Honolulu

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Honolulu detain a man suspected of stealing a yacht in Honolulu Harbor Feb. 21, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a report of the 43-foot yacht driving erratically, potentially endangering other mariners, and violating the permanent security zone near Piers 6-11 in the harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Kevin Cooper and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2025 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953239
|VIRIN:
|250221-G-FH029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110825974
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
