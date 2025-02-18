Coast Guard, partners detain, arrest man for alleged yacht theft in Honolulu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Honolulu detain a man suspected of stealing a yacht in Honolulu Harbor Feb. 21, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a report of the 43-foot yacht driving erratically, potentially endangering other mariners, and violating the permanent security zone near Piers 6-11 in the harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Kevin Cooper and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)