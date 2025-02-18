Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners detain, arrest man for alleged yacht theft in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Kevin Cooper 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Honolulu detain a man suspected of stealing a yacht in Honolulu Harbor Feb. 21, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a report of the 43-foot yacht driving erratically, potentially endangering other mariners, and violating the permanent security zone near Piers 6-11 in the harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Kevin Cooper and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    law enforcement
    Uscg
    honolulu
    police
    yacht
    interagency

